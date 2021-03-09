Beach Buggy Racing 2 Coming to Consoles, PC Next Week

The original Beach Buggy Racing was a fun kart racer with a bright style and fast action. It emerged from the mobile scene to wind up getting a revamped console release, and now its sequel is set to hit consoles. With four new power-ups and more vehicle customization options alongside mid-air weapon shots, the action is faster than ever in Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure.

The game hits the PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC on March 17 — and should also play just fine on the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles as well. If you’re looking for a kart racer that offers more of a realistic setting than things like Mario Kart, with better-crafted gameplay than the Nickelodeon Kart Racers, give it a go.