Dive into Monster Hunter Rise Basics for the Hunt, Rampage Details

With Monster Hunter Rise just a little over two weeks away we’re seeing even more of the fantastic tutorials and guides that Capcom enjoys doing prior to a release. Today we got three greatly informative videos about combat basics, a fight against Goss Harag and a much closer look at how the new Rampage mode works. The hunting basics cover what ever budding hunter should learn such as preparing for battle, eating a meal before they go, carving the monster and returning to see if they can make stronger gear to help for their next quest. The Goss Harag fight highlights the brand new Switch Skills briefly and how to change them at any point during a hunt which is a nice way to encourage players to mix it up. Finally, the rampage video gives an in-depth look at how to prepare for these onslaught fights and some basic strategies to use when going up against wave after wave of terrifying monsters.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26. Check out all three brand new informative videos below: