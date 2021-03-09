Game Music Event vgmtogether Starts This Friday

If you love video game music and conventions, then tune into this news of a brand new convention celebrating VGM! The convention is titled vgmtogether and it’s a fully digital event with musical acts, panels and more.

Check out the official website to see their featured musical guests, a list of panels, and community events on the docket. The event will take place across Twitch, Discord and even VR Chat.

vgmtogether is a free event for all. It kicks off on Friday, March 12 and runs for the whole weekend.