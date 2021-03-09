New Details Emerge About Apex Legends Coming to Switch Later Today

Apex Legends has been a smash hit on consoles and PC for two years now, and with its battle royal/FPS hybrid, it has allowed Reswpan to find its greatest commercial success to date. This is in spite of both Titanfall 1 and 2 being highly-regarded games, but they never reaching the levels expected of them commercially. Apex Legends used the Tifanfall engine to deliver a battle royale experience with more polish than the others.

The Switch version is aiming to be Panic Button’s most-impressive release yet, with its fast action offering 576p resolution in portable mode and 720p resolution in docked mode. The Switch version starts players off with a legendary skin, 30 free levels for the season 8 battle pass, and double XP if they play within the first two weeks. This free-to-play shooter offers another top-notch shooting experience with gyroscopic controls, which have yet to be featured in other console versions.

Check out the gameplay trailer below: