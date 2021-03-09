Old Gods and New Followers in Kickstarter for Worship

Proselytization is a religious necessity. It’s hard to grow the flock if nobody knows about the glory of one’s deity of choice, and that’s especially true for the old gods that tend to burn through their followers at an alarming rate. There’s more to being a member of a dark, secret cult than midnight meetings that inevitably turn into orgies, because sometimes sacrifice is involved. Less tithe and more blood, to be specific, and while livestock is all very symbolic nothing makes the dark horrors of the earliest merciless pantheons happier than its human followers proving beyond all doubt their utter devotion. The reward to the cult for its faith is power, which is exactly what it needs to tear open the light of creation and unleash a vicious eldritch horror to rule over the shattered remains of a world plunged into chaos and ruin. The goal of Worship would be a dark nightmare of apocalyptic misery if it wasn’t so adorable.

Worship is a game that draws on the Pikmin-style “one leader, lots of followers” setup, commanding them in the usual way to fight or solve puzzles but also sometimes expending their blood to draw mystic symbols. Most of the time it’s enough for the leader to do it, poking a ceremonial dagger through their hand and drawing a bright red circle on the black and white ground, but when necessary a follower is a nice bloody bag of resources to really fill in the lines for a major enchantment. Each game of Worship will be set in a randomly-generated land, and the object is to explore, gather followers, build a town, and fend off those who don’t want the world to fall under the endless reign of dark eldritch gods.

Worship launched on Kickstarter today and has a nice animated trailer to celebrate. The more informative one is below, filling in the details on the game and its plans for cute, bloody fanaticism, but for full details it’s also worth visiting the campaign page too. Give them both a look, and get ready to bring about a dark and adorable apocalypse.