Pocky & Rocky Reshrined Announced with New Trailer

Pocky & Rocky first released on the SNES back in 1993, now longtime fans can revisit the series with this upcoming title. Pocky & Rocky Reshrined gives the classic scrolling shooter a very polished appearance. You can see all the action in the announcement trailer below.

Pocky and her raccoon pal, Rocky, traverse through various levels avoiding projectiles and enemy attacks. Throw charms as Pocky or shoot leaves as Rocky as part of your offensive tactics. Many enemies are based on traditional Japanese folklore such as Yokai or Daruma dolls. You can give it a try in solo mode or with a partner in co-op play.

The official press release does not mention Pocky & Rocky Reshrined as being a remastered version but it certainly looks the part with upgraded graphics. But it is being developed by the original team which is great to hear.