Trails of Cold Steel is Getting An Anime Spin-Off

Nihon Falcom’s arguably most popular sub-series in their long-running Legend of Heroes series, Trails of Cold Steel, is getting an anime adaptation for TV. Making it the “one more thing” announcement as part of the company’s 40th anniversary livestream, the new project will focus on an entirely separate tale — based mainly in the Western region of the series’ primary setting of Zemuria — from that of the events that spanned four games prior. The fourth and final act of the Erebonia Arc, Trails of Cold Steel IV, having released in the West last year. It’s not the first time that the series has had some form of anime adaptation, with two OVA’s for 2011’s Trails in the Sky having been made.

Funimation are confirmed to be assisting in the project, with the series planned to begin airing sometime in 2022, though there was no news on whether or not it would be made available through any sort of streaming platform. Even so, for fans in the West, there’s still plenty to look forward to so far as Trails games are concerned, with the already-released Hajimari no Kiseki still awaiting localization in the West and the recently-announced Kuro no Kiseki on top, which is expected to release in Japan sometime this year.