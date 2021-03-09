‘We’re Better Together’ in Latest Trailer for It Takes Two

Later this month, the latest title from Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out game director Josef Fares will make its debut, continuing his focus on experimenting with unique co-op mechanics.

EA has brought excited fans a new trailer for It Takes Two, appropriately titled “We’re Better Together”, referencing the plot wherein an estranged couple must work together to escape a fantastical world. Playable locally or online with another player, It Takes Two also boasts a Friends Pass, which allows one player who owns the game to play the full game with another player who doesn’t at no additional cost.

It Takes Two is set to launch on March 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.