Wipeout-Inspired Racing Game PACER Now Available on Xbox One

R8 Games has announced that its Wipeout-inspired racing game PACER is finally available on Xbox consoles. The game has previously been available for PS4 and PC, and it is now accessible for the Xbox One family of consoles. This explosive anti-gravity combat racing game takes cues from the legendary Wipeout series and offers online racing for up to 10 players. The game also features music from composer Tim Wright aka CoLD SToRAGE along with 44 other artists across 80 tracks. PACER also gets a new mode called Storm that introduces a Battle Royale inspiration to the game. You can check out the launch trailer below and check out our review of PACER here.