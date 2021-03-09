Yasunori Ichinose Answers Fan Questions about Monster Hunter Rise

A while ago Capcom sought out questions from fans about the latest upcoming release of Monster Hunter Rise they wanted submitted to Yasunori Ichinose, the title’s director. Now he’s had a chance to sit down and answer them, giving some highlights into what players can expect for as much as they can talk about. These include answer questions about he newly announced title updates, how they worked out the finger details for the Rampage mode and even teasing bigger story challenges to come down the road. Anyone wanting to get into the finer details of Monster Hunter Rise should take a watch, as it’s always interesting to hear about the development process.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26. Check out the full Q&A with Yasunori Ichinose below: