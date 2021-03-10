Cowabunga Dude! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Announced

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games have announced they will be released a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game in the style of the classic TMNT arcade games, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Two of the founders of Tribute Games, Jonathan Lavigne and Justin Cyr, have previously worked on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game and the Ubisoft published TMNT, so expectations for Shredder’s Revenge delivering on classic TMNT beat ’em up action are already set pretty high. Additionally, a new version of the classic theme song can be heard in the trailer with vocals being handled by Mike Patton of Faith No More and Mr. Bungle fame. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is planned for release on PC and unspecified consoles.