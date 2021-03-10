Co-op Puzzler ‘We Were Here Forever’ Announced in Teaser Trailer

The We Were Here series has been offering thrilling adventures for a couple of years and soon we get to embark once again into mystery beneath the depths of Castle Rock. You know what you’re getting into but who knows where it will lead when playing We Were Here Forever.

This co-op game sees you and a partner solving puzzles while traversing an abandoned castle that has been mysteriously engulfed in darkness. The new teaser trailer is narrated with the menacing voice of the Jester who wants you to bring it what it seeks. Hopefully you are clever enough to escape. We Were Here Forever is co-op only and must be played together with both players having the required components.

We Were Here Forever does not have a release date set but will be available on Steam, Xbox One and PS5. Check out the eerie teaser below and visit the official website for more details.