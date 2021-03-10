Final Fantasy XI: The Voracious Resurgence March Update Released

The MMO from nearly two decades ago is still going strong, receiving updates more frequently than most people might think. Today, Final Fantasy XI has received an update that continues to the Voracious Resurgence storyline, bringing even more goodies to existing players and those who are returning.

The Voracious Resurgence story update with new titles, quests

Ambuscade Update

Odyssey Update with a new monster in Sheol: Goal

Early Spring Item Booster Campaign

March Login Campaign

Various resolved issues

Final Fantasy XI March update is available right now for those with an active subscription.