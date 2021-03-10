Paradise Lost Opens the Bunker on March 24

A new post-nuclear, WWII-themed adventure will begin on March 24 with the launch of Paradise Lost. It’s been awhile since the game’s last trailer, and it looks like Polyamorous Games has been working very diligently to make Paradise Lost look as good as possible and even get it ready for a simultaneous launch for consoles. Will it be an adventure worth embarking upon though?

Paradise Lost follows an as-yet-unnamed 12-year-old kid as they explore a mysterious and absolutely massive Nazi bunker. Within they’ll find a mix of old world aesthetic and more or less modern technology. It seems to be a comfortable place at first, much more comfortable than the bleak outside world. Yet, this underground world appears to be largely abandoned for reasons unknown.

One of the big hooks being advertised for Paradise Lost is the impact of players’ choices upon the game. Apparently players will have some control over what they learn about the bunker, and those decisions will determine what exactly they’ll see deeper within. This means one could potentially make several trips through the bunker and discover new things every time. It’s an interesting mechanic to say the least, so hopefully Paradise Lost can pull it off well when it launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 24.