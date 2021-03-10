Pokémon GO Launching Referral Program

If you wanted to encourage friends to play Pokémon GO with you, maybe the new referral program will help. A new feature is coming to the mobile game that promises rewards not only for you but for others that play.

Starting in Australia, trainers will get to invite new players or returning ones to the game. Share the referral code with someone to get the ball rolling. As soon as they make progress leveling up both of you earn rewards such as Pokémon encounters, incubators and more. Currently, there is no word when the program begins in other regions but we will have to see how it goes in Australia.

This sounds like a pretty promising way to get out and about with friends because it will reward your efforts. Check out more details on the official website.