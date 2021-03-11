Come Get Some Bloody Nostalgia in Dread Templar Early Access

Best to get your CRT and your mechanical keyboard ready, as a new game from Prague-based 1C Entertainment brings forth Dread Templar, a decidedly old-timey — in the most satisfying ways — first-person shooter that has you, a deep-voiced, mysterious bad-ass blowing away demons with bullets that somehow reduce them to clouds of blood and guts. If that sounds familiar, it’s because you’re old and you participated in one of the finest eras the genre ever experienced.

The ’90s saw a series of first-person one-upsmanship with developers doing their best to out-shock their predecessors, from Nazis falling down into and laying in pools of their own blood in Wolfenstein to disembodied eyeballs sliding down the screen in Rise of the Triad. Games were a low-poly gorefest, with secret passages, fast-paced gameplay, ridiculous enemies and bosses, and silly cheat codes that let you, for instance, throw money around every time you press the spacebar.

Dread Templar, it seems, is a loving homage to that time, but adding more modern conventions like bullet-time and dashing. There’s no attempt to make your character carry a realistic amount of weapons, and almost certainly no effort to explain the story beyond what little setup is necessary to get you into the game.

And of course graphically the game is a throwback as well, with all elements in the game being done up in a retro pixel art style reminiscent of some of the late-stage games of the style that would go on to really only be carried by Serious Sam and precious few others for the next two decades.

Dread Templar will be available on Steam Early Access in Fall 2021.