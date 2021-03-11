Fall Guys Teases New Level Ahead of Monday’s Season Four Trailer

Last week, Epic Games made a huge splash when they announced that they would be acquiring Mediatonic, the indie developer behind the recent arcade battle royale hit Fall Guys.

While this partnership could eventually lead to some exciting new features coming to Fall Guys, the team is currently focused on preparing its newest upcoming season, which features a futuristic theme and seven brand new levels. Ahead of a new trailer arriving on Monday that will confirm the season four release date, the Fall Guys Twitter account has shared a brief look at one of the new events, Skyline Stumble, a 60 player gauntlet level that highlights the neon-colored aesthetic of the fourth season.

Here's one of the S E V E N new levels from Season 4! 🤖 Skyline Stumble 🤖 ⚡️ A 60-player gauntlet with Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields, Flippity Bippities, Chonky Buttons, and Spicy Light Swingers! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GR5Oe4dH1E — Fall Guys 4041 🤖 SOON (@FallGuysGame) March 10, 2021

For more on Fall Guys, which is available now on PS4 and PC and is coming to Xbox and Switch later this summer, be sure to check out our review.