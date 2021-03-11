Loop Hero Reaches Half a Million Sales in First Week

Four Quarters’ Loop Hero is off to a terrific start so far as sales are concerned. With a rapturous reception before release and a Steam rating that is already “Overwhelmingly Positive” through player reviews, the deck-building, roguelite hybrid has — in a matter of a single week — reached 500,000 copies sold. “Thank you all for your support and excitement for Loop Hero from all of us at Four Quarters!” A member of the team has explained. “Right now we’re working on patches with quality-of-life updates you all asked for, including a system for saving during expeditions, new speed settings, and a deck of traits gained from bosses! After that, you can expect to see lots more content added to the game, such as new cards, classes and transformations.”

Loop Hero’s simple premise of a time-loop, is partly the reason behind its immense and immediate appeal. Gradually building towards a better and better outcome — complete with some gorgeous-looking visuals and an aesthetic style that harkens back to 90’s PC-orientated RPG’s — the wealth of content coupled with the guarantee of always being rewarded for your run’s, no matter how brief or bad they may be, is something that Loop Hero has so clearly got right.