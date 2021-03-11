MangaGamer Announces Christmas Tina: Ephemeral Views of Winter

Usually MangaGamer makes announces of new acquisitions at conventions. With the 2021 convention season up in the air, they’ve taken to announcing new titles on Twitter instead. Their first announcement of 2021 is Christmas Tina: Ephemeral Views of Winter.

The story follows Kanna and Jing – two people vying for the same job working at a run down train station. The two work together and get to know each other. This is an all-ages title from NekoDay.

There is no release window available at this time for Christmas Tina: Ephemeral Views of Winter. Thanks to being an all-ages release, folks should expect it to release on Steam and MangaGamer.