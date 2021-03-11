Microsoft Announces 20 Bethesda Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft today announced that 20 Bethesda titles are joining Xbox Game Pass following the console manufacturer’s acquisition.

Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda is complete, meaning they now have access to a large library of Bethesda titles. As such, Microsoft is getting straight to work getting those titles to Xbox Game Pass subscribers ASAP. Starting tomorrow, March 12, a total of 20 Bethesda published titles will be available for download or streaming on Xbox Game Pass. 16 of those titles can be played on console, PC, or cloud.

Here’s every Bethesda game coming to Xbox Game Pass and how you can play it: