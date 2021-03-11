MotoGP 21 Receives First Gameplay Trailer

Today, Milestone and Dorna Sports S.L. have released the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming MotoGP 21. The two-wheeled racing simulation that is based on the MotoGP league will release on April 22 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. MotoGP 21 will introduce a new long lap penalty for racers who are not racing fairly. This may consist of adding several seconds to a lap or being forced to race on an outside line of the racing track. There will be other improvements to the simulation aspect, as well. You can check out the trailer below.