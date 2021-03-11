New Immortals Fenyx Rising DLC Release Date Announced

Myths of the Eastern Realm, a new DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising, will be available starting March 25. This DLC will shift the focus from Greek mythology as the game moves East, with a new hero named Ku and a new open world based on Chinese mythology.

Myths has players taking on a difficult platforming challenge, with a themed prize waiting at the end. Players need not complete We Are Not Alone to play this DLC, and it can be acquired either with a Season Pass, purchased on its own or through an Ubisoft+ subscription.

If you haven’t played the game at all yet, check out our review here! Immortals Fenyx Rising’s development is lead by Ubisoft Chengdu and it’s available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, Stadia, Amazon Luna and PC.