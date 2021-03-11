New Studio Alkimia Interactive Established to Develop Gothic Remake

THQ Nordic have today unveiled the opening of a new Barcelona-based development studio that will be responsible to developing the already-announced remake to 2001’s original Gothic. Following on from near-unanimous, positive feedback in February of last year — wherein a rough vertical slice demo intended as a pitch, was released to the public — Alkimia Interactive has been established. Operations had begun as early as Summer of last year, with the studio already putting together a team together, though the studio’s homepage still lists many open vacancies.

It’s also been confirmed that the remake of Piranha Bytes’ original action RPG, is being targeted to release on PC and the now current-gen consoles — namely PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, indicating that iterations for previous-gen systems are out, or at least not a priority at the moment. The team state that they already have plenty to show regarding the project’s current progress, promising to reveal more in the coming months.