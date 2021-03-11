New Super Mario Play Sets, Action Figures Releasing in Fall

Mario fans have enjoyed a lot since the Super Mario series began 35 years ago. So many great video games have been released and even some toys in LEGO form. However, a new set of toys have just been announced by Jakks Pacific to arrive this fall.

Bowser’s Airship looks ready to fire in this play set featuring propellers, cannons and a Mario action figure. It looks to be modeled after the one seen in Super Mario Galaxy. Speaking of action figures, a cat-powered Mario, Peach and Luigi have articulated joints and a Super Bell for those who have been enjoying Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. There is also some love given to the New Super Mario Bros. Wii with a Deluxe Cloud Playset showing moving platforms, a piranha plant and Propeller Mario.

There is no release date scheduled for these toys but they will certainly look great as part of collectible displays or a kid’s playtime. Check each of them out for a closer look.