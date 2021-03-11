Review: Razer Viper 8K Gaming Mouse

The Razer Viper is a gaming mouse line that focuses on eSports competitive play. Having released the original lightweight Viper and even doing a Cyberpunk 2077 version of the Viper Ultimate, Razer is pushing the envelope with its latest Viper mouse. The Viper 8K provides some of the best technology under the hood that has ever been seen on a gaming mouse. The Viper 8K maintains the favorable design of the Viper series along with the extremely lightweight feel. The latest mouse sees upgrades across the board as Razer has clearly released the best competitive gaming mouse on the market.

The 8K in the Viper 8K namesakes represents the polling rate of the mouse. Generally, the polling rate for mice only sits at 1000hz and the Viper 8K offers 8000hz. Razer didn’t just strive to double the standard, but rather completely blow it out of the water. The mouse sends information at eight times the rate of a standard mouse as it reduces input lag from 1 millisecond to 1/8th of a millisecond. Razer has coined this as HyperPolling Technology and the mouse achieves this with a high-speed USB microcontroller. It truly is a game changer for competitive gaming.

There is one caveat to the Viper 8K, however. To get the most out of this mouse, you will need to have a high-refresh monitor with at least 144Hz refresh rate. Razer states you may see improvements across the board, but even having a 120Hz display wasn’t recommended to showcase what this mouse was capable of. Razer provided a new Blade laptop with a 144Hz monitor to do a proper review of the mouse. This is something worth noting for those with a 60-120Hz refresh rate, as the display will be lacking. The high refresh rate combined with the HyperPolling Technology allows for smoother and more up-to-date cursor positions along with eliminating the possibility of micro-stutters or cursor jumping.



To further provide the ultimate accuracy in the Viper 8K, Razer has teamed with Pixart to provide the Focus+ Optical Sensor. This sensor provides an industry-leading 99.6% resolution accuracy and it can clearly be felt while gaming. While older sensors need to be manually calibrated when switching surfaces, the Focus+ Optical Sensor includes Smart Tracking to automatically calibrate itself. This ensures consistency with the lift-off distance and accuracy. Pushing the accuracy even more is the inclusion of Asymmetric Cut-off as this can be adjusted in the Razer Synapse software. This should be as low as possible as it sets the landing distance of the sensor. This eliminates any cursor drift as it recognizes tracking once it starts again. Finally, Motion Sync allows for a higher sensor responsiveness on the Focus+ Optical Sensor. This tech will sync its signals at the exact intervals that the PC extracts information. Basically, these technologies provide a competitive edge that isn’t seen elsewhere.

Razer has also provided upgraded mechanical switches for the Viper 8K. Providing improved tactile feedback on each click, the 2nd Gen Razer Optical Switches provide a satisfying and crisp response on each press. It removes the need for debounce delay and eliminates the possibility of accidental clicks. The switch uses infrared light to recognize each press and its instantaneous thanks to the HyperPolling Technology. These switches are also rated at seventy million clicks to ensure longevity. In shooters, it truly feels one-to-one no matter how fast you press it. You won’t be unloading a shotgun continuously, however, but automatic weapons will have you beating your opposition to the punch while semi-automatic weapons will have you firing quicker. It really is per-game and per-animation dependent.



The Viper 8K comes with improved 100% PFTE feet that line the top and lower arch of the bottom of the mouse. This provides smoother gliding on any surface. Moving this mouse is an ease as it maintains the low weight of the original Viper. The Viper 8K weighs in at only 71 grams. The exterior is grippy as rubber lines the interior groove of the mouse with a matte plastic across the top. The Viper 8K also remains ambidextrous with two thumb buttons on either side. The Speed-Flex USB cable does seem long, but provides protection and maneuverability. The Razer logo is RGB-customizable across the top of the mouse and it includes five on-board profiles, a total of eight programmable buttons and a gaming-grade mouse wheel.

In reviewing the Viper 8K, I tested out Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Apex Legends, and Destiny 2 in the Crucible. For COD, I didn’t think I would enjoy going back from the DualSense on PlayStation 5 to PC, but it took the Viper 8K and a high refresh rate. Shooting was fast and I felt more confident even if I initially missed the shot. In terms of movement and accuracy, the mouse felt almost too responsive. A true eSports competitor will be able to master this even better. The animations of the Shotgun make it so you can’t blow through people, but there’s confidence here to still get a kill even if you miss the first shot if shooting from a distance. Standing face to face with someone will still provide an advantage just based on the lack of input lag. It truly feels one-to-one and it feels fantastic.



While there isn’t as much action in Apex Legends, the Viper 8K still provides the same type of advantage. If straight up with an opponent, you will beat them to the punch. The movement and accuracy still felt free, but I haven’t always been that great at this game. Using the mouse throughout an entire match really felt effortless, though. When I got into a shooting contest that didn’t involved being taken out from the back, I came out on top.

As for playing the Crucible in Destiny 2, it still comes down to your load out. Input actions on shooting still felt instantaneous, but depending on the loadout of the opposition, you may not take anyone down. Getting headshots felt better, but just the satisfaction of getting successful shots off felt great. I felt greater control on using a scout rifle if only because it’s semi-automatic and involves hitting the button multiple times to get shots off.



The Razer Viper 8K Gaming Mouse goes a different route to make the most out of high refresh rate displays. These displays are already providing a competitive edge, but utilizing HyperPolling Technology further provides an advantage in shooters. Any game that relies on fast input will greatly benefit from this mouse. The ease of movement on the Viper 8K may take some initial adjustment, but the tracking and button inputs are possibly the best out there. What’s even more mind blowing is that the Viper 8K is only $79.99. To have a tool that provides a noticeable advantage that can possibly change things up for competitive gamers and the fact they don’t need to pay an arm and a leg for this is a no brainer. It just won’t provide the same type of advantage on lower refresh rate displays.