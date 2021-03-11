Square Enix to Debut Direct-Style Livestreams Dubbed Square Enix Presents

It would seem Square Enix themselves are too finally getting into the business of online, livestream presentations Nintendo Direct-style, with the announcement of a brand new series of presentations, dubbed Square Enix Presents. Following on from the likes of Sony — with their State of Play equivalent — as well as Ubisoft’s Forward format of delivering news, Square Enix Presents also aims to provide announcements and updates to games under the Square Enix development and publishing banner. The first of which will be broadcast next Thursday, March 18 at 10am Pacific.

Square Enix have though removed much of the surprise as to what we can expect from the first roughly-40 minute showing. Confirming that the next mainline instalment in Dontnod’s Life is Strange series, will get its debut. Updates to other titles like Outriders — which releases in a matter of weeks — as well as Marvel’s Avengers and Balan Wonderland, will also make an appearance in some form. But despite the detailed list of confirmed showings, which includes reference to new mobile games from Square Enix’s Montreal studio, as well as the company’s continued celebration of Tomb Raider’s 25th anniversary, perhaps the most obvious absence is a certain upcoming entrant in the Final Fantasy series. Namely, Final Fantasy XVI. We’ll have to see if Square Enix have anything new to show in this regard.