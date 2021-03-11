The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk Coming to Consoles This Summer

PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch players will soon be able to play The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos. The turn-based tactical RPG, known for its humor and cartoonish style, has already been available on Steam for PCs since September 2020, where it maintains a “very positive” standing, and now comes to consoles in digital form, with physical releases for the PS4 and Switch.

Created by French author John Lang, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk began its life as a send-up of tabletop RPGs and fantasy tropes that played out in an audio series before podcasts existed. Moving to the world of video games, the series kept this parody bent, while also proving to be a competent tactical RPG in its own right.

The game is also notable for starring Felicia Day, who Hardcore Gamer’s own James Cunningham had a chance to interview about the game at last year’s PAX East, and whose work in web video has been expansive and award-winning, with her show The Guild going on to become not only a comic book, but a piece of history, as props from it were added to the Smithsonian American History collection.

The Dungeon of NaheulBeuk will see its console debut Summer 2021.