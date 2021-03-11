Visual Novel Musicus Launches Next Month

Visual novel Overdrive are well known for their high quality titles, as well as their penchant for crafting stories related to music. Their next title, Musicus! definitely fits squarely in their wheelhouse.

The story revolves around Kei, a young man looking for purpose in life. A chance meeting with a band gives him the opportunity of a lifetime. To stop a band from disbanding, he can play guitar in the previous musician’s place.

Musicus! is set to launch on Steam and MangaGamer on April 8. Pre-orders are open now with a discounted price of $40.45.