WRC 9 Now Available on Nintendo Switch

It’s been a little over a year since we’ve seen WRC action on the Switch – but that’s about to change thanks to the release of WRC 9 on the platform. The latest entry as a whole hit the Epic Games Store and other consoles in late 2020, and now hits the hybrid console with a feature-complete version. That means that players get over 110 special stages to enjoy alongside a career mode to either use as a racing series or you can also blend in management sim aspects as well.

Despite the Switch being a lesser device, prior games have also held up quite nicely – especially in docked mode, where you can wind up with best-in-class car details and reflections on vehicles. It’s a great franchise for anyone who has loved prior entries in the series, or those who haven’t, but enjoy rally racers like Rallisport Challenge of the past or DIRT in the present day. You can enjoy WRC 9 today via the Nintendo eShop.