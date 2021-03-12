Crash Bandicoot 4’s PC Release Date Set for Later this Month

Last month, Activision announced that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which launched on PS4 and Xbox One last year, would be heading to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Switch later this year.

Today, the long-awaited 90s-inspired sequel released on almost all of the above platforms, as Crash Bandicoot 4 is now also available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch. However, until this point, the game has not had a release date on PC, but we now know that the orange marsupial’s latest adventure is arriving on PC in two weeks on March 26 via Battle.Net, as the latest trailer below confirms.

For more on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, be sure to check out our reviews of the game on PS4 and PS5.