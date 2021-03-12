Dying Light 2 Development Update Drops Next Week

Techland today revealed they’ll be dropping an update on Dying Light 2’s development next Wednesday, March 17.

The march to Dying Light 2 has been an agonizing one for both fans and the developers behind the game. Dying Light and its expansion, The Following, received wide acclaim at launch and continue to be played widely to this day. A sequel seemed like a no-brainer. However, after two years of impressive E3 presentations in 2018 and 2019, we’re still no closer to Dying Light 2 following an indefinite delay in early 2020.

That silence comes to an end next Wednesday, March 17 when Techland provides a development update on the game. No word on what they’ll say or show-off, but it’ll be nice to finally hear something about the game.

We've got a few words to share with you about the Dying Light 2 development process.

Be sure to be with us next Wednesday. Want to see it first? Join our discord server now at https://t.co/Iyivc8uFWx pic.twitter.com/gkfcGLgsdV — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 12, 2021

Dying Light 2’s development has been plagued by accusations of mismanagement and assault over the past year. In mid-2020, Techland parted ways with lead writer Chris Avellone following the surfacing of numerous sexual assault allegations. Meanwhile, TheGamer’s editor-in-chief Kirk McKeand uncovered Techland’s troublesome management issues. These are all serious issues that Techland will need to address next week.

Dying Light 2 is currently scheduled for release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.