Racing Master Coming to iOS, Android in Beta Form Soon

Codemasters announced today that they will be working with NetEase Games to craft a new cross-platform mobile racer called Racing Master. Developed using Unreal Engine 4 and Codemasters’ own EGO tech, the game will feature over 100 cars from brands like Ferrari and Porsche, with a simulation-centric approach to racing. There have been many arcade-style racers on mobile, but not many sim ones – and no mobile racing game yet has looked this good. With a beta test coming in March, we won’t have to wait long to see how well-crafted the game winds up being. It will be interesting to see just how good a job can be done with modern-day mobile hardware when it comes to making a compelling simulation experience for racing fans.