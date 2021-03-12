Taking In the Countryside in The Magnificent Trufflepigs Reveal Trailer

Everything changes but that doesn’t mean it has to get worse or better. Sometimes change is simply change, such as an old farmhouse being demolished to make room for a solar farm. There’s still some unresolved business waiting to be discovered on the grounds, though, so Beth hires Adam to sweep the place with a metal detector in hopes of finding the earring to match the one she found years ago. Unless things spin exponentially out of control it’s not the end of the world if nothing is found, and instead it’s a small story of two people in the English countryside. One, in standard Firewatch-like narrative walking adventure style, being on the other end of a walkie-talkie while the other goes for a stroll to find whatever is hidden out there.

While what’s out there is a mystery, and the plot synopsis isn’t exactly clear as to how deep that runs, the video below shows that at the very least it catches the attention of the police so there’s definitely going to be some drama involved. Aside from the growing relation between the two main characters, of course, which has a hidden history of its own. Whatever may happen it’s at least picked a beautiful day for it, set in the lovely hills of rural England. The trailer below hints at the story to come, not to mention the white-knuckle action of digging up lost metal from the dirt. All of which is topped off with one of the best names a videogame could ever hope for- The Magnificent Trufflepigs. Just about anything could happen in a sprawling farm under the clear blue skies of a perfect summer day, with a name like that to tie everything together.