Check Out This Extended Gameplay Footage of the Rust Console Versions

Following the announcement a few days ago that multiplayer survival shooter Rust will arrive this spring, developer Double Eleven have dropped a couple of extended play trailers of the game in action, both on the PS4 Pro and the Xbox One X.

For those who have yet to play the console originals, Rust is a post-apocalyptic survival game where the player is under constant threat of death by, among other things, murder, bear mauling, drowning, radiation poisoning, or good old-fashioned hunger. The game famously provides no real objectives, as your primary goal is to simply survive, alone or with others, in a world that would rather you didn’t.

Console players have had a long wait since the game’s original launch back in 2013, but that wait is soon up, with some lucky players even reportedly playing in closed beta. No specific date has yet been announced, but given the flurry of activity around the game, it’s likely safe to say it’s happening very soon.

In the meantime, here are some videos to wet your whistle: