NPD Group: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Tops February Charts

After a quiet start to the new year, February saw some of the first major game releases of 2021, with three new titles reaching the top ten of the NPD Group’s monthly best-selling software charts.

Sitting at the top of the charts is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, which is even more impressive when considering that the NPD Group does not include digital sales from Nintendo. Fellow February release Persona 5 Strikers debuted at third, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War sandwiched in between at second. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Madden NFL 21 helped round out the top five at fourth and fifth respectively, but right behind them was Little Nightmares II, the final new title to emerge in the top ten at number six.

For more on the above titles, be sure to click their respective names for our reviews.