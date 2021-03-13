St. Patrick’s Day Beta For First Class Trouble Begins Tomorrow

While social deduction games have made for a few popular board games over the past while, such as Coup and Secret Hitler, the success of Among Us seems to have caused a few people to pay attention to video games which feature the genre as well. One such upcoming social deduction game is First Class Trouble, from Versus Evil and developers Invisible Walls. A beta playtest for the game is being held over the next few days, and to celebrate, a new trailer for the game was shown off during today’s Game Dev Direct presentation, and you can watch it below.

Taking the form of a safety film, the trailer describes a few of the game’s core mechanics underneath its presentation. Appropriately enough for a game whose latest beta is celebrating a holiday like St. Patrick’s Day, the game takes place aboard a lavish intergalactic luxury cruise ship, where certain players will have to combat an uprising staged by the ship’s Robonoids, who can assume human form. To win, all you have to do is successfully figure out which of the other players are Robonoids and get rid of them before they can take over the ship. To request access to the playtest (which runs from March 14 to March 18), all you have to do is head over to the game’s Steam page and request access. And if you don’t have the time for the beta, you can check out the game later when it enters Early Access later this year.