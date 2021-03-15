Collector’s Cabinet: Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ Limited Edition (Switch)

There’s only one thing better than playing games and that’s collecting every piece of merchandise tied to them. There was nothing like flipping through your favorite gaming magazine and seeing a profile of a limited edition collectible or discovering a piece of memorabilia from a beloved game in an overlooked corner of a shop and it’s a feeling we strive to replicate every month as we look through our own collector’s cabinet and dig out items new and old to show the world.



Code: Realize is a tremendously popular otome game series which has been around since the PS Vita era. Once the first game in the series, Code: Realize – Guardians of Rebirth, launched in English we’ve continued to see the series return on a regular basis. Aksys Games brought over both fandiscs (Future Blessings and Wintertide Miracles) on Vita before bringing the entire series to Switch. This just makes sense given how welcoming Switch owners are toward the visual novel genre.



Funnily enough this is not the first Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ Limited Edition. The first came out a few years ago on Vita. Folks interested in picking this up should be aware that both editions offer different pack-ins. The Switch version includes the game on Switch, five buttons featuring the men of Code: Realize, and an acrylic keychain of Cardia. The previous limited edition featured eight cards and five acrylic stands. It’s an interesting divergence in content and also ensures hardcore collectors will need to pick the Switch set up too.

First off is the Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ Limited Edition box for Switch. While in line with other Aksys Games Switch collector’s boxes, it doesn’t hold a candle to the Vita version. That box was both using sturdier cardboard and featured a cool holofoil print. Fortunately the covert art still looks gorgeous with a group photo of Cardia’s handsome beaus. The box contents are separated by a piece of cardboard inside, meaning you must open both the top and bottom to fully extract the contents. It’s an unusual choice, but one that keeps the Cardia keychain from getting scuffed up by the pins.



The five pins each depict one of the male leads wearing their best Christmas wear in chibi format. The following characters each have a pin: Count Saint-Germain, Victor Frankenstein, Abraham Van Helsing, Impey Barbican and Arsène Lupin. Nicknames such as “Van” and “Fran” are printed on the pins as well. The wreath decoration behind each chibi is an adorable addition. These metal pins are 1.5” in diameter and would look great on an itabag or anything else fans might like to decorate with their favorite boy.

Next up is the Cardia acrylic keychain. It’s interesting that this time Aksys Games opted for a keychain rather than an acrylic figure stand. Not only were those used in the previous edition, but they’re also increasingly popular for collector’s edition bonuses as well. The Cardia keychain is 3” tall and a little over an inch wide at its base (the widest point). The metal keychain portion itself seems sturdy and not likely to come undone. The acrylic had a protective film on both the front and back. Be sure to take both sides off! The only downside about this keychain is that the printing is only on one side. That means if the keychain flips around to the other side on a backpack, it will look like a keychain of a white blob.



At this time, the Switch version of Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ Limited Edition is still available from the Aksys Games Store for $59.99. Those who don’t need the extra goodies but still want a physical copy can pick up the game on Switch for $39.99 instead. This is the same price as the digital version available from the Nintendo eShop. Basically, there’s a variety of ways for otome fans to nab Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~.

