Fall Guys Season Four Brings New Games, Lots of Neon on March 22

Despite losing some ground after its initial launch last August, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is still going strong, and its ever-awkward bean-shaped guys are about to stumble into their fourth season. Things will be getting very futuristic once Fall Guys Season Four arrives on March 22, with plenty of new games and and neon-accented fashion to go around.

Mediatonic is still keeping a lot of the details for Fall Guys Season Four under wraps, but fans can expect to see many new emotes, costumes and seven new levels to enjoy. Four of these may have already been teased in the latest trailer, take a look and see where these names fit: Power Trip, Roll On, Skyline Stumble and Big Shots. There may also be some sort of a crossover coming between Fall Guys and Among Us too (maybe a costume?), so fans should definitely keep a close watch on this.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now on PC and PlayStation 4. The game will also be coming to to the Xbox family of consoles and the Switch sometime this summer.