Fanatical Build Your Own Spring Bundle Now Available

Fanatical has another fantastic build-a-bundle going on where you can spend various amounts of money for a different amount of games. You can get one game for $1, five for $2.99, 10 for $4.99, and 20 for $9.79 – bringing your total to around 50 cents per game. The games offered up include SpeedRunners, Fallback Uprising, Attack of the Earthlings, Dungeon Souls, Mount and Blade, Toki, Shaoilin vs. Wutang, Deponia Doomsday, Tower 57, Georifters, Equilinox, AER, Mana Spark, War Stone TD, Chariot, Until I Have You, Unlock the King, Table Manners, The Chess Variants Club, Zombie Party, Knights Retreat, Flatland Complete Pack, Perseverance, Redirection, and Sanctuary RPG. Of the many games offered up, Deponia, AER, SpeedRunners, Chariot, and Mana Spark are fantastic and well-worth picking up.