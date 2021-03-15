Five Bethesda Titles Receive FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S

Xbox today revealed five Bethesda titles are getting the FPS Boost treatment on Xbox Series X|S.

FPS Boost is a new feature that employs new methods to double the frame rate in select titles without having to update the game. It allows games that run at 30fps to increase to neatly 60fps when enabled. While the list of games that have FPS Boost is small at the moment, the list is now five games larger thanks to five Bethesda titles.

Today, players can now play the following Bethesda games with FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S. All titles were locked to 30fps on Xbox One:

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Prey

FPS Boost is a great way to increase the frame rate of titles without developers having make any changes to the code. However, sometimes there is a cost. Since there are higher graphics requirements to enable the technology, sometimes the game’s resolution has to be dropped. Both Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 fall under that category and FPS Boost won’t be enabled automatically. Players will have to manually turn it on if they want it.

This announcements comes a week after Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media. A total of 20 Bethesda titles have since been released on Xbox Game Pass, including these five.