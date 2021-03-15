Outriders to be Available on Xbox Game Pass on Launch Day

Last week, Microsoft made their acquisition of Bethesda and its in-house studios official, and to celebrate, the publisher added twenty new games from their latest first-party partner to their Xbox Game Pass service.

Less than a week later, Xbox Game Pass is looking to make another big splash with the confirmation of a brand new game that will be available on day one for subscribers. Outriders, the upcoming sci-fi co-op looter shooter from Bulletstorm developer People Can Fly, will be joining Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and mobile via cloud streaming on the first day of its release, April 1. For players looking to get a head start on the action, a free demo for Outriders is available now, which will carry over progress to the full game and features cross-play support also like the full game.

Outriders is also set to come out on April 1 for PS5, PC and PS4.