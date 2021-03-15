Undertale Finally Makes it to the Xbox One

Undertale, one of the most celebrated games of the 2010’s, is finally available on the Xbox One. Apparently this has been a constant fan request ever since the game initially released in 2015, and this did not go unnoticed by developer Toby Fox. Well, the wait is over and Xbox-based fans can start playing today.

Undertale is available now as a standalone download from Xbox Live and as a free download for those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. Physical editions of the game will also be available through Fangamer.com. The physical edition price has not been announced yet, but the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions sell for $25 and $29 respectively, so it’s likely to be within that range.