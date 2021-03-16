2K Lands Tiger Woods for PGA Tour Series, Acquires HB Studios

PGA Tour 2K21 was 2K’s first foray into a PGA Title, albeit many could consider it as another entry into The Golf Club series. HB Studios built The Golf Club from the ground up and would go on to developer PGA Tour 2K21. 2K has announced that it has a principal agreement to acquire the studio and it will close during the first quarter of 2021. Alongside of this announcement, 2K has revealed that it has obtained the rights to Tiger Woods to be used in the PGA Tour 2K franchise. This includes his name and likeness will be exclusive to any PGA game that is released by 2K. Woods will also serve as the Executive Director and provide consultation on any PGA game that 2K releases. 2K will also partner with the TGR Foundation that belongs to Tiger.

“In golf, there is no bigger icon than Tiger Woods. Like the rest of the world, we were saddened to hear of his recent accident, and we wish him a full and smooth recovery,” said David Ismailer, President at 2K. “We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport. We are thrilled to have him join our PGA TOUR 2K series as an Executive Director.”

“The team’s love and knowledge of golf is immediately evident in our games. We’re thrilled to officially become part of the 2K family and continue development of the PGA TOUR 2K franchise,” said James Seaboyer, President and Studio Head at HB Studios. “Our work with 2K on PGA TOUR 2K21 brought our capabilities and aspirations to the next level, and we can’t wait to show the world what we’re planning for the future.”

“Through our new partnership and acquisition of HB Studios, we’ve reaffirmed our commitment to the PGA TOUR 2K franchise, expanded on our successful independent studio model and invested in both the right people and resources to bolster our portfolio of world-class sports experiences,” said Ismailer.