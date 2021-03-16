Animal Crossing: New Horizons Adds New Feature, Items for Anniversary

It’s been just about a year since Animal Crossing: New Horizons released, and fans have spent that time making all kinds of interesting creations. Nintendo will be celebrating the game’s first anniversary later this week with a free update adding at least one new feature and several new items for players to enjoy.

The March 18 update will include an upgrade to Animal Crossing: New Horizons custom design feature. Players will be getting an additional fifty custom design slots for both the Normal and Pro custom design modes. The Custom Design Pro Editor itself is getting an upgrade too. After islanders download “Custom Design Pro Editor +” from the Nook Stop, they’ll be able to customize umbrellas, small flags, uchiwa (hand fans) and photo stands. The Custom Design Portal will also available as a NookPhone app and not just a station in the Able Sisters Shop.

As for new items, all players will be getting a “1st Anniversary Cake” in the mail from Nintendo. Finally, a new season brings new seasonal items. First, players will be able to collect whoopee cushions from March 26 to April 1. Lots of stylish new clothing will also be coming to the game from April 1 to April 30. It’s all prom-themed, so islanders can look their best for the big night. Prom furniture such as a Prom Night Wall, Prom Night Flooring and a Prom Stash can be ordered from Nook Shopping too.