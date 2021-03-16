Crimson Heist Kicks Off in Rainbow Six: Siege with New Operator, Free Weekend

Ubisoft’s strategic 5v5 FPS is still finding new players over five years later, as Rainbow Six: Siege surpassed seventy million players earlier this year.

Much of that continued growth can be contributed to the regular flow of new content, and Ubisoft is looking to kick off its latest year of content in style with its newest season, Crimson Heist, which begins today. The new trailer below highlights the rewards of the 100 tier battle pass, but Crimson Heist also includes the explosive new operator Flores, plus a rework of the classic Border map and other quality of life improvements. To celebrate the new season, Rainbow Six: Siege will be hosting a free trial running from March 18-24 on all platforms, and running a sale for up to 70% off during the same period.

Rainbow Six: Siege is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.