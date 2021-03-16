Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Now Available on Stadia

The available platforms that are available to play Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition continue to expand as this RPG is now available on Google Stadia. The Definitive Edition expands on the original game with a series of new enhancements, such as greater character side stories, a retro 2D mode, the 16-bit world of Tickington, English and Japanese voiceover options, photo mode, and a fully orchestrated soundtrack that can be toggled between the symphonic soundtrack or the original synthesized soundtrack. Now is a great time to get Dragon Quest XI, as it is currently discounted twenty percent ($31.99) on various platforms for a limited time. This price is valid until March 30 on Stadia, March 17 on PlayStation Store and March 22 on the Xbox Games Store.