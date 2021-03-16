Jade Raymond Announces New Development Studio, Working with PlayStation

Jade Raymond and PlayStation today announced a new partnership with her new studio.

Jade Raymond, one of the creators behind Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs, has a new project in the works. After forming EA Motive and Stadia Games and Entertainment (which was killed off by Google before they could release anything), Jade Raymond is ready for her next adventure. While she isn’t quite ready to announce what that project is, she did reveal her new studio and who she’s partnering with for that project.

Taking to the PlayStation Blog, Miss. Raymond announced Haven, a new independent studio filled with game developers she has worked with over the years. She also confirmed she’s working with Sony who is providing backing and support. The team is hard at work on an unannounced IP for PlayStation. No details were provided.

Be sure to check back for future updates on Haven’s upcoming title.