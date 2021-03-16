Learn How To Take Over the World in the Evil Genius 2: World Domination Cinematic Trailer

World domination is an extremely ambitious goal, and ambitious goals require the utmost in planning to achieve. The biggest question though, is where exactly should one start? Well, in the case of Evil Genius 2: World Domination, watching this overview trailer should help with that.

There’s a lot to keep track of in Evil Genius 2: World Domination. Prospective rulers need to grow their evil lairs, train up henchmen, gather intel, acquire financing and ensure that the forces of good don’t foil their plans. There are plenty of ways to accomplish all of this, and this trailer gives a decent overview of the basics.

Players will also be able to keep a record of their evil accomplishments too thanks to the newly-announced Photo Mode. This will be available at at launch on March 30, and it’ll come packed with all the standard features such as filters, field of view adjustments and overlays. Evil Genius 2: World Domination will be getting post-launch support, and fans will be able to access the paid content either a la carte or via Season Pass One. This will include:

A lair item pack

Two minions packs

A campaign pack

Two henchmen packs

This is all included in the Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition, which will sell for $59.99.