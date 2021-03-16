Logitech Introduces First In-Ear Gaming Headphones with G333

Logitech has always managed to push the envelope when it comes to headsets. One variation that was never introduced was an in-ear headset. The company has now launched its first in-ear gaming headset with the G333. The headset is housed in sturdy aluminum and includes gaming-grade dual audio drivers that provide high and mid-range audio and a low bass. The G333 is also available in multiple vibrant colors and it includes an in-line microphone for clear communication for chat. It will include three variable silicon tips that provide options for proper comfort in ears and feature flat cabling to tangling won’t be a problem.

The Logitech G333 will work for any console or on PC. It uses a 3.5mm audio jack, but Logitech has also included a USB-C adapter that will work for other devices such as phones and tablets. The headsets will ship out by the end of March and the retail price on this is $49.99.