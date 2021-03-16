Microsoft Announces Heavy Hitters Coming to Game Pass Across Console, PC Soon

Microsoft has announced a slew of games coming to both PC and Xbox One/Xbox Series platforms via Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate over the new few weeks. Today, Undertale hits the Xbox One and PC, while March 13 sees Empire of Sin hit the PC and consoles. Nier: Automata hits PC on March 18, while Star Wars Squadrons hits console via EA Play on March 18. PC users can enjoy Torchlight III on March 18

In a very pleasant surprise, Octopath Traveler will hit both PC and consoles on March 25 alongside Pillars of Eternity II on PC and Supraland on PC and Yakuza 6 on both consoles and PC. March 30 sees the release of Narita Boy on PC and console, with the ’80s-infused cinematic platformer offering something completely different. Outriders also hits consoles and the cloud on april 1, offering up a rare AAA-level third-party release on day one.